Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $38,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

