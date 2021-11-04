Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $221.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $244.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

