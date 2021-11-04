Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.29% of G-III Apparel Group worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

