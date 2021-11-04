Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Guardian Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 7.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $361,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

