Royal Bank of Canada Sells 84,704 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,704 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

