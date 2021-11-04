Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

