Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 114.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $107,702.12 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

