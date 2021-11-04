Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Sells $1,018,095.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 416,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

