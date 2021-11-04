Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

