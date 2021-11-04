Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.88.
NYSE:RHP opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
