Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.88.

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

