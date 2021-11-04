Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.05

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 21.80 ($0.28). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 20,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Safestay alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.