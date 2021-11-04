Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

SAFT stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

