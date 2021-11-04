Safex Token (SFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,576.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

