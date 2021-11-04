Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€51.50” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.37.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

