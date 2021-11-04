Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.21 ($72.01).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €57.29 ($67.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.38. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.