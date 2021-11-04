Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

