Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,431.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,431 ($18.70), with a volume of 10061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,421 ($18.57).

SVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,361.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,236.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

