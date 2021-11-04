SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $380.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $347.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

SBAC stock opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average is $328.92. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

