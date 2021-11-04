Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.