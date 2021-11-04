Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

