Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,724 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $508,000.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

