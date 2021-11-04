Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

