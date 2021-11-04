Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.