Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

