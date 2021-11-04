Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Up to $34.84

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $36.42. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

