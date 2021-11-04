Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.98). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 1,549 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £209.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.82.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

