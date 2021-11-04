Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $181.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 11.49%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

