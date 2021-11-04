Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.