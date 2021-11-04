Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.15. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 1,067 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.