Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

