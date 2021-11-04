Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Colliers Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

