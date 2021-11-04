SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

