Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. Sharp shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 17,459 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

