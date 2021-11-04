Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

