Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,111 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

