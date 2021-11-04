Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €145.10 ($170.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.47 and a 200-day moving average of €147.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

