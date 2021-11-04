Shopping Price Tops $42.47 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and $1.39 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $42.47 or 0.00069330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00087812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.65 or 0.07340502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.37 or 1.00175210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,032 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

