Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 881.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 856.45.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

