Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Drops By 21.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

