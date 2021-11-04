Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Drops By 21.2%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

