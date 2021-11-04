Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Declines By 22.7%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 909,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.04 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

