Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Declines By 20.4%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 185,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Get Flower One alerts:

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.