Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 19.1%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 170,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,504. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

