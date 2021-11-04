Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expands By 24.1%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.