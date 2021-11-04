Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Drops By 20.2%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.29.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
