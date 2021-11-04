Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Drops By 20.2%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

