Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Decreases By 18.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,266.0 days.

Shares of MTLHF stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

