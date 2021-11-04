Short Interest in NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Declines By 15.9%

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,268,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 3,888,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DRNK remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,531,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,535,266. NOHO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

