Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expands By 19.3%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 367,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NDSN stock opened at $259.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $264.73.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.