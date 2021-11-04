Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expands By 19.3%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 367,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $259.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $264.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.