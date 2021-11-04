Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Drops By 22.5%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $758.65 million, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.