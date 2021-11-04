Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Drops By 22.5%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $758.65 million, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
