Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases By 25.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Premier Foods stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

